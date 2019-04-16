Notre-Dame fire: Pictures show devastation inside Notre-Dame after major fire in Paris
A DEVASTATING fire tore through the historic Notre-Dame cathedral in the French capital last night.
The building, which has stood in Paris for hundreds of years, set on fire on Monday evening and the spire collapsed as a result of the flames. Pictures from inside how the damage caused to the cathedral.
Smoke and flames are seen in the interior of Notre Dame cathedral in Paris. Picture: (Philippe Wojazer/Pool via AP)