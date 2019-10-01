THE number of designer dogs ending up in RSPCA animal centres is on the increase.

The RSPCA rehomed 354 dogs in Hampshire last year and as part of the RSPCA’s special rehoming drive Adoptober, new national figures have been released showing more trendy breeds are coming into its care as well as traditional dogs.

Miniature Dachshund, Frank who is up for adoption at The Stubbington Ark

Pure-breed and crossbreed Staffies, lurchers, Jack Russell terriers and German shepherds are still the most common dog to come into RSPCA care, but they are being joined by more ‘handbag’ breeds and fashionable crossbreeds.

The number of chihuahuas coming into the animal organisation’s care has gone up by 700 per cent in the last seven years while the number of French bulldogs is up 236 per cent, Dachshunds are up 600 per cent and Pomeranians are up 440 per cent.

SEE MORE: Sausage dog sports day welcomes more than 50 dachshunds - including one that was shot in Syria as a pup

Frank the Miniature Dachshund, who calls The Stubbington Ark home for the moment, is among one of the ‘designer dogs’ to be rescued.

His online adoption profile reads: ‘Frank is a lovely and very bright boy, he just needs an owner who will be committed to helping him.

‘He may look cute however he is looking for a very specific and experienced home. Frank will need somebody who is able to dedicate a lot of their time to him and are able to focus on the training in the home, as well as outside.

RSPCA dog welfare expert Lisa Hens said: ‘We know that the animals coming into our care tend to reflect general dog ownership trends and there’s been a huge surge in recent years in people buying ‘designer dogs’ and crossbreeds such as cavachons, puggles and cockerpoos.

‘As part of our rehoming drive this October - called Adoptober - we want to shine a light on all of the dogs in our care and encourage people to adopt a rescue dog instead of buying a puppy.

SEE MORE: Vandals go on wrecking spree in Portsmouth damaging car windscreens and wing mirrors

‘All the animals in our care have a lot of love to give and we have a huge variety of dogs in our kennels waiting for homes, of all ages, shapes, sizes and breeds.’

Last year, the RSPCA rescued 138 dogs from abuse and neglect in Hampshire and received 15,858 calls to its 24-hour cruelty hotline about animals in the county.

To find out more about adopting Frank click here