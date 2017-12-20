Nurse receives an award from Queen

AFTER dedicating 45 years of her life to helping others, a former nurse and councillor has received an award from the Queen.

Uma Fernandes, 68, of Fareham was awarded the British Empire Medal for her extensive voluntary work, serving as a nurse in the NHS and a local councillor for 16 years.

Uma’s daughter, Fareham MP Suella Fernandes, attended the ceremony at the Tower of London. She said: ‘I am so proud of my mum for being awarded her BEM by the Queen and I would like to say a huge well done on her 45 years of service to the NHS as a nurse and for her voluntary work abroad. And thanks for being a wonderful mum.’