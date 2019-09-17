'Nutter waving gun' in broad daylight in Portsmouth turns out to be brandishing a water bottle and radio

Have your say

PANIC a wild gunman was frantically waving a gun around on the streets of Portsmouth in broad daylight turned out to have a somewhat less menacing reality.

Police have now revealed the man described as a ‘nutter’ by members of the public on Fratton Road on Saturday at 2.42pm was in fact brandishing a not so deadly weapon – with him found in possession of a radio and a water bottle.

Reports of the man ‘waving a gun’ and people being ‘shook’ up led to police chasing down the male.

But it all proved to be a storm in a teacup.

A police spokesman said: ‘We had a report of a man with an object described as a gun.

‘Officers located the man – he was in possession of a radio and a water bottle. No offences and no arrests made.

‘The initial call was made in good faith, but there was no such gun.’