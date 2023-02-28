The Harbour School is a special school and alternative provision for young people, aged between five and 19, who have have a range of developmental needs.

There are two sites, one being the Tipner campus and the second being the Vanguard campus, both of which were looked at during the inspection.

The inspection took place on December 6 and 7, and it was found that the school requires improvement on the quality of education, behaviour and attitudes and personal development.

Their leadership and management received a rating of inadequate and it was noted that the school’s safeguarding was not effective at the time because although there was a plan in place, some staff were not consistent with following this.

It was found that some parts of the sites are ‘shabby’ and need improving as it is affecting the education of students who have additional needs.

‘Variations in the quality of provision and inconsistent expectations of staff across the different sites of the school mean that it is difficult to identify or describe an overarching ethos or culture as things presently stand.’

Staff are aware that the model of teaching for students who are dual registered, as well as those solely attending the school, is not working and they have already had discussions with the local authority to improve this.

The report added: ‘Inconsistencies in safeguarding records mean that there is potential for important information, including repeated safeguarding concerns, to be missed. Additionally, actions taken by the school, including contact with parents, are sometimes omitted from the records.

‘The fabric of some of the school’s accommodation is shabby, poorly maintained and not fit for purpose. The poor quality of some of the school’s premises is directly impacting on pupils’ behaviour and attitudes, exacerbated by many pupils’ complex SEND.’

Despite the number of improvements that need to be made, there are also various areas that are doing well including the school’s online reintegration programme, which helps the students obtain qualifications.

It also outlines that the work they are doing at Stamshaw and The Bridge is supporting pupils with complex additional needs.

The report said: ‘Senior leaders aspire to make the positive changes required, but more needs to be done to realise their ambitions. This is exemplified by some pupils enjoying regular residential trips of their work with The Prince’s Trust, helping them to develop the crucial life skills they will need in the future.

