Speaking at a press conference in Downing Street, the prime minister urged people to ‘get boosted now’, as the national booking service has now opened to anyone over 18 years old who has had their second vaccine at least three months ago.

It was ‘absolutely vital’ that people get their booster jab now, Mr Johnson said, as the UK records the highest number of daily Covid-19 cases since the start of the pandemic.

Earlier today, it was confirmed that the UK faced a total of 78,610 new cases.

Boris Johnson held a press conference from Downing Street tonight. Picture: Adrian Dennis-WPA Pool/Getty Images

Across Hampshire – including Portsmouth and Southampton council areas – a total of 2,239 new Covid-19 cases have been recorded today – compared to 1,827 last Wednesday.

The prime minister praised individual volunteers and NHS staff who have been helping the mammoth roll-out of vaccine jabs, which saw its biggest day yesterday with 600,000 booster and third doses given.

Mr Johnson also thanked the members of the armed services and firefighters for their efforts to aid the rollout .

Anyone interested in becoming a booster jab volunteer was encouraged to step forward by the prime minister, who said they would be part of an effort they could tell their grandchildren about ‘many Christmases from now’.

Boris Johnson was joined at the press conference by chief medical officer for England, Professor Chris Whitty.

Prof Whitty said deaths are still going down slightly - but these figures did not reflect the growth in the Omicron variant given its recent arrival in the UK.

The medical director of primary care for NHS England, Dr Nikki Kanani, also appeared at the briefing, telling those still unvaccinated: ‘Your vaccine is there and it's waiting for you.’

The prime minister also announced that tomorrow will see the scraping of the 15-minute waiting time after a jab, and from Monday 12 to 15 year olds can get a second jab

A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron