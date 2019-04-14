One dead and more than 20 injured in bus crash on the Isle of Wight

ONE person has died in the crash involving a double decker bus and two cars on the Isle of Wight, Hampshire and Isle of Wight Fire control has said.

The incident took place on Forest Road in Newport earlier this afternoon and 19 people have been taken to hospital. The fire service said there were 23 casualties including one fatality as a result of the incident.

In a statement, the Isle of Wight NHS Trust confirmed: ‘A major incident was declared at 1.51pm today after a serious road traffic incident took place on Forest Road, Newport, involving two cars and a bus.

‘The Isle of Wight NHS Trust can confirm that four people have been airlifted to mainland hospitals and currently 15 patients have been brought into St Mary's Hospital.’

Air ambulances have been brought in from nearby counties to help transfer the injured to hospital.

A tweet from the Isle of Wight NHS Trust read: ‘A Major Incident has been declared after a serious road traffic incident. We are requesting that people do not attend the Emergency Department unless absolutely necessary.

‘Please ring NHS 111 for advice and guidance if you have an urgent medical health concern but it’s not life threatening.’

