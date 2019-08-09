One in seven Brits think Portsmouth is in Devon, according to new survey

One in seven Brits think Portsmouth is actually in Devon, according a new survey.

A poll of 2,000 adults, surveyed by Onepoll.com, also found that half of people questioned didn’t recognise Edinburgh Castle, while one in five mixed it up with Dover Castle.

Brits also got confused when asked about other major UK tourist attractions, with one in six people being unable to identify Hadrian’s Wall when shown a photo of it.

Worryingly for people living in Pompey, one in seven people said Portsmouth was in Devon – home of fellow naval city Plymouth – rather than in Hampshire.

Chris Hardy, managing director at National Express UK Coach, which commissioned the survey, said: ‘The United Kingdom has so much to offer with regard to natural splendour and man-made sights and our research indicates that thousands may be unaware of what is right on their doorstep.’

Portsmouth was not the only major city to confuse respondents, with one in six unable to say that Cardiff is the capital of Wales.

16 per cent of people did not know that Edinburgh was the capital city of Scotland.

A survey earlier this year claimed that Portsmouth was the healthiest UK city to live in, and earlier this week it was named one of the country;’s most relaxing cities.