One of the world's best Elvis tribute acts is performing in Portsmouth - here's how to get tickets

ONE of the world’s best Elvis tribute acts is set to perform in Portsmouth next year.

Ben Portsmouth, from Berkshire, will play at Portsmouth Guildhall on Saturday, September 19, 2020.

Ben Portsmouth will pay tribute to Elvis Presley in The King Is Back in September, 2020.

The performer shot to fame after becoming the first non-American to win the Ultimate Elvis Tribute Artist Contest in Memphis, USA, in 2012.

He has since earned global acclaim for his visual and musical likeness to the King, with help from his band Taking Care of Elvis.

Since beginning his journey as a tribute act in 2005 he has also been named best Elvis at the international Elvis festival in Porthcawl, Wales, and winner of the 2010 Images of the King contest in Memphis, in 2010.

Other top awards have followed and he wowed viewers the world over when he performed on The Late Show with David Letterman in 2013.

Ben Portsmouth also performed in the city in 2015, 2016, 2017 and 2018.

Tickets for his latest show in his namesake city start from £30.51 and are available at portsmouthguildhall.org.uk/whats-on/event/ben-portsmouth-the-king-is-back