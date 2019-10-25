TV’s Boycie is set to visit Hayling Island to help open two brand new donkey shelters.

While John Challis may have made his name in Only Fools and Horses, that hasn’t stopped him from caring about animals not featured in the title of the hit BBC comedy.

The actor, who also continued to play Boycie in spin-off series The Green Green Grass, will be visiting the Hayling Island Donkey Sanctuary on November 16 to help open two new donkey shelters.

As well as being one of the UK’s best known actors, Mr Challis and his wife Carol are passionate about animals and their welfare.

During his visit to the sanctuary, which is in Mill Rythe Lane, Hayling Island, TV’s Boycie will get the chance to meet his adopted donkey ‘Boycie’.

The Hayling Island Donkey Sanctuary currently provides homes for 20 retired and rescued donkeys.

Owner of Portchester Chinese takeaway fined £6,500 for 'filthy' restaurant

