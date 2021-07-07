Portsmouth’s independent cinema organisation, No6 Cinema, showed the 2012 documentary Drop City on The Big Screen in the square on Sunday.

This film charts the history of one of the first hippie communes ever established on the desert plains of Trinidad, Colorado in the 1960s.

Malisa Chafer, chair of No6 Cinema, said: ‘We’re a not for profit organisation to bring the best of independent cinema in Portsmouth.

No6 Cinema volunteers Steve Chafer and Oliver Gruner

‘We bring those films that don’t get shown in major multiplexes - not the big blockbusters.’

No6 Cinema screens quality mainstream films as well as documentaries, world cinema, and classic movies.

Drop City is a story about artists who rejected war-mongering and materialistic sensibilities of the 1960s, and chose instead to invent their own civilization.

People watching the film on The Big Sceen, Portsmouth, Guildhall

Malisa said: ‘It was cold on Sunday unfortunately and I think that put people off - we were all sitting under our blankets, but it was lovely to be with people and to see some of our customers come down.

‘It was quite atmospheric with trains squealing by and birds flying.’

The No6 team will be welcoming film fans back to its usual venue at Boathouse 6 in Portsmouth Historic Dockyard when the cinema reopens on Thursday, September 2.

Malisa added: ‘We’ll be screening American Utopia, a Spike Lee film, and we’ll be back into our usual three nights a week screening.’

Judith Carnt, Steve Chafer, Mark Hoddinott, Laura Nera

Find out more about No6 Cinema and upcoming screenings at no6cinema.co.uk.

