GARDEN lovers will be able to explore the grounds of houses in Swanmore for three good causes this weekend.

The Meon Valley village is holding its bi-annual open garden event from 1pm until 5pm on Saturday and Sunday.

Hill Farm House opened its garden to the public to raise money for the Rowans Hospice in 2015. Picture: Keith Woodland (160005-009)

The event starts at the Paterson Centre, in Church Road, with a free park and ride.

Tickets cost £6, under 15s are free, with the proceeds shared between three charities – Rowans Hospice, St. Barnabas and Bishop’s Waltham Food Bank. For more details call (01489) 892750.