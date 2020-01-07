Have your say

AN OFFICIAL date for the opening of a new Post Office has been confirmed.

The new Gosport branch will open on Wednesday, January 29, at 132 High Street, PO12 1DU.

The current branch at 51-52 High Street, will close on Monday January 20, and during the interim it is suggested that customers visit either the other Gosport branch on Palmyra Road, or the Fareham branch at Savoy Buildings.

Customers of main UK banks will be able to access their accounts at the new branch, and other services provided will include: bill payments, cash withdrawals and foreign currency, postage and collections & returns.

The opening hours will remain the same as the current branch at 9am until 5:30pm, and the same range of services will be available.

The new premises will be fitted with both open and screened counters.