Orchid show coming to Portchester school next week

AN ORCHID society is returning to Portchester with a flower show next week.

The Wessex Orchid Society will feature dozens of exhibits at Portchester Community School from 11am to 4.30pm on Saturday October 26.

It will feature displays from nurseries in Devon, Oxfordshire, and Crawley, as well as a ‘problem table’ to help people struggling to maintain their exotic plants.

The society has run two shows a year – in spring and autumn – for the last 10 years, attracting hundreds of attendees.

Society vice-chairman Tony Nappin said: ‘We welcome anyone who wants to come along.’

Tickets to the show cost £3.