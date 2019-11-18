Organisers behind Southsea Volkswagen event Beach Dubbin' donate £11,750 to charities

Have your say

ORGANISERS of a huge annual Volkswagen meet held a stone’s throw from Southsea seafront have donated takings from their 2019 display to charity.

Good causes will benefit to the tune of £11,750 after the sum was collected by bosses at Beach Dubbin’ on Southsea Common in August.

Organisers of Beach Dubbin' hand over a cheque for 10,000 to representatives of the Hampshire and Isle of Wight Air Ambulance. The money was collected at the VW meet in August 2019, held on Southsea Common. Picture: Beach Dubbin'

Organisers met representatives from the Hampshire and Isle of Wight Air Ambulance yesterday to hand over a cheque for £10,000.

The critical care team, which attends incidents across the county, was chosen to be the event’s main beneficiary for 2019.

Donations of £500 have also been given to the Southsea-based armed forces welfare charity, All Call Signs, the Sussex children’s hospice Chestnut Tree House and a national French bulldog rescue, For the Love of our Frenchies.

This year's Beach Dubbin' 'Picture: Chris Moorhouse (040819-29)

A sum of £250 was also given to the Urban Vocal Group, which is based in Portsmouth.

Beach Dubbin’ organisers thanked Portsmouth City Council for its ‘relentless support and guidance’, alongside those who visited the event.

They said: ‘We would love to thank everyone who attended the show, as without the support we couldn’t support the charities we have.’

They also thanked traders, caterers and VW clubs, as well as the show’s sponsors and volunteers for giving up their time.

Beach Dubbin' on Southsea Common. 'Picture: Chris Moorhouse (040819-26)

Organisers Charlotte Crotty, Jason Crotty, Kate Burch, Mark Burch, Sue Sharley, and Grant Sharley took over the event in 2018.

The display has run for 19 years and was previously known as Beach Buggin’.

Camper vans, Beetles and other popular vehicles and Volkswagen models all park up for the show.