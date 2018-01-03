Our competition winners don festive glasses for dinner

TO BRING a smile to the faces of their families and others, the Forrest family got into the Christmas spirit and have won our One Christmas Day competition.

Tracey Forrest and her husband snapped a picture of their mothers wearing festive comedy glasses at the dinner table.

The Forrest family's Christmas dinner

Tracey, from Hilsea, said: ‘We never imagined we would win and we were just mucking around at the time with the glasses and various other silly games at the table.

‘It is a lovely picture because my mother-in-law Joan is smiling after what had been a tough time as she was widowed just before Christmas.’

The family of eight were prepared for a quiet Christmas.

Tracey said: ‘My husband and our grown-up children were joined by our mothers and my sister and brother-in-law.

‘Christmas was not high on our agenda for this year but we wanted to ensure Joan had a good time and enjoyed herself.’

This is the first time Tracey had entered the competition.

The 57-year-old said: ‘I have always enjoyed looking at the pictures each year and seeing everyone enjoying themselves at Christmas and we wanted to share our picture of joy.

‘I always say I will enter and take pictures at Christmas but this year after we took the picture someone said send it to The News and I have.

‘Our mothers don’t actually know we did send it in so this will be a massive and lovely surprise for them.’

Tracey and her husband will receive a £20 voucher from London Camera Exchange in Portsmouth.

Tracey added: ‘It is so nice to see everyone having fun at Christmas time.

‘I will definitely take part next year.’

The News received scores of entries for this year’s competition with only one rule that the photo must be taken on Christmas Day.

The News’s head of images Habibur Rahman helped to select the winner.

Habibur said: ‘It is a naturally happy picture and that is what Christmas is about.

‘Tracey and her husband have caught the true meaning of Christmas in a photograph – summed up in Joan and Freda’s smile.’