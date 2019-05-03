Our Nursery of the Year 2019 competition is open now - Here’s how to vote

The competition is starting to get exciting!

We’ve got our top 10 finalists for the Nursery Of The Year 2019 and now the competition is all about finding who will be number one.

So who do you want to win the coveted award?

To vote from the list, simply return the coupon published in The News back to us on, stating the full name, address and voting number of the nursery you wish to vote for.

Closing date for nominations is Saturday, May 18.

Please be aware photocopied or defaced coupons will not be accepted.

Coupons hand delivered to the office or coupons that are received after the closing date will also not be accepted.