Outrage after ‘mindless idiots’ pelt sheep with stones in Gosport country park

TEENAGERS who allegedly pelted stones at sheep in a Gosport country park have been labelled as ‘abhorrent morons’.

According to the team that runs Alver Valley country park in Gosport, part of their herd of sheep was attacked by teenagers, who threw rocks and other objects at them.

The attack has left the sheep limping and bruised – with one even missing a horn.

Posting on social media, a spokesman for Alver Valley said: ‘Unfortunately a small fraction of our younger generation feel that this is acceptable behaviour – part of our herd were rounded up and cornered before having rocks and other heavy items thrown at them.

‘The three male teenagers were wearing a dark hoodie and two with lighter sweaters. All were wearing tracksuit bottoms.’

The country park says that it is ‘working closely’ with police to track down the attackers, and have thanked people for their kind words of support.

Leader of Gosport Borough Council, Cllr Mark Hook, has slammed those behind the incident, calling them ‘mindless morons’.

He said: ‘It’s an absolute disgrace – I just cannot understand it.

‘How would they feel if they were trapped in a corner and then pelted with stones?

‘It’s simply abhorrent behaviour.’

The council leader is urging anyone with information to come forward, saying that they need to ‘let us know as soon as possible’.

He added that the Alver Valley is one of the town’s beauty spots, and should be respected as such by visitors.

‘The Alver Valley is meant to be a haven for wildlife, and a space for members of the public to enjoy,’ he said.

‘To take friends and family round to see animals in their natural habitat is great.

‘We don’t want these idiots attacking the very thing we are trying to protect.’

Chair of the council’s community board, Cllr Graham Burgess, has had a key role in the development of Alver Valley since its inception in 2014.

He said: ‘I think the majority of people would quite like to get a hold of these people.

‘I hope the police are able to sort things out.’