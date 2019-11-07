Paint your own Pudsey at a Gosport pottery studio to raise funds for Children in Need

CREATIVE talents will be shown off at a Gosport pottery studio as people are invited to paint their own Pudsey to raise funds for Children in Need.

Get Crafty Gosport in Rowner Road is joining forces with pottery painting studios around the country to put on a Pudsey Paintathon on Wednesday and Thursday next week.

Sessions will run from midday both days, with each Pudsey costing £12 to paint and money going towards Children in Need. These are available in store now if people want to buy one but cannot make the official dates.

Owner Tracey Stevenson, who will be celebrating four years of Get Crafty Gosport next week, said: ‘When we opened the business, it was the same week that Pudsey runs so it means a lot to us.

‘We don’t want any left on the shelves, I’m looking forward to seeing some unique Pudseys.’

Each painter will get a free raffle ticket to win one of a number of prizes which will be held at the end of business on Thursday, November 14.

There is also a hand-painted Pudsey teapot to be auctioned off, with proceeds going to Children in Need, and other items from discontinued lines are being sold off to raise as much money as possible for the cause.

Bookings to take part in the Pudsey Paintathon sessions can be made at getcraftygosport.co.uk.

Children In Need takes place this year on Friday, November 15. The BBC One annual telethon will run from 7.30pm until 2am when the final total will be revealed.