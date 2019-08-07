Painting signed by last survivor of HMS Hood donated to Fareham base

A FINE print of HMS Hood, signed by the ship’s last survivor, has a new home in the building in HMS Collingwood that bears its name.

Linda Oxford donated the painting to the Royal Navy based in Fareham after going through her late husband’s possessions.

John Oxford served at HMS Collingwood during the 1970s, and his painting is signed by the last of the Hood’s survivors Ted Briggs, who died on 21

September 2004.

Linda Oxford said: ‘I knew my husband had spent

time here during his naval career and I’m pleased I’ve been able to do something to remember that.’