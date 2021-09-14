Pair from Fareham and Southampton plead guilty over cocaine dealing across Hampshire

Portsmouth Crown Court.

Ryan Playford, a 48-year-old resident of The Farthings in Warsash, and Martyn McGhee, a 53-year-old from Weston, Southampton, appeared before Portsmouth Crown Court today to plead guilty to conspiring to supply cocaine

Playford also pleaded guilty to conspiring to supply cannabis and conspiring with others to acquire handguns and sell or transfer unauthorized firearms or ammunition.

Both men were arrested on July 7, 2021, and subsequently charged in connection with the offences the following day.

Detective Inspector Clair Trueman, the senior investigating officer from the South East Regional Organised Crime Unit, said: ‘This case shows that we will relentlessly pursue those involved in the supply of Class A drugs and firearms offences. This sort of criminal activity causes immeasurable harm to our communities.

‘The overwhelming evidence presented resulted in Playford and McGhee entering guilty pleas for these serious offences.’

Playford also pleaded guilty to a further count of fraud by false representation in relation to a separate incident.

He and McGhee were remanded in custody and are due to be sentenced at Portsmouth Crown Court on December 10.

