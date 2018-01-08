Pair named most successful slimmers by Waterlooville group

LOSING five stone between them has seen a pair of successful slimmers named the new Mr Sleek and Miss Slinky.

Jo-Ann Smith and Mike Sharp attend the Slimming World group at Waterlooville Community Centre and were given the titles for their efforts to lose weight and be healthy.

Fellow members voted for them to win the in-house competition after Jo-Ann, 38, lost more than three stone and Mike dropped two stone.

Slimming World’s annual Miss Slinky and Mr Sleek competitions recognise members who have transformed by becoming healthier and happier.

Jo-Ann, who dropped three dress sizes, was thrilled with the title. She said: ‘Losing this weight has changed not just my life but my family’s life too.

‘I have four children so I did this for me as well as them.

‘I didn’t really like being in photographs so I don’t have many of myself with my family from before, now I take pictures every opportunity I get.

‘I’m really living life to the full now. I joined the program just over a year ago and I am so happy with the results.’

Mike said the support of their consultant Erin Green and other members helped him keep the weight off.

‘Being voted for by the other members of the group is really great because it’s thanks to them and their support, and our consultant Erin, that we’ve stayed committed to losing the weight that we have,’ he said.

‘As a man, joining a slimming group was a big decision and very nerve-wracking, but I can honestly say it’s one of the best decisions I’ve ever made.’

Erin, who runs the Waterlooville Community Centre Slimming World group, said she is extremely proud of both slimmers.

She added: ‘When people are overweight they often dread going to social events because they feel uncomfortable and out of place at parties.

‘This year I know Jo and Mike will feel completely different from previous years.

‘They definitely live up to their new titles of Miss Slinky and Mr Sleek in my eyes.

‘I’ve no doubt they’ll inspire other people to lose weight too.’

The Waterlooville Community Centre Slimming World group meet at the centre, on Maurepas Way, every Thursday at 9.30am. For more information call Erin on 07531367133.