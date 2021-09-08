From October 2 to 3, Travis Booth-Millard from Bishop’s Waltham and his friend Seb Tout from Cardiff, will attempt to scale the highest mountains in England, Scotland and Wales within 24 hours to raise money for the charity Samaritans.

Supported by his friend Seb, Travis aims to commemorate his 30th birthday by overcoming a tremendous physical barrier in order to help others who, like him, have struggled with their mental health.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Seb Tout from Cardiff, and Travis Booth-Millard from Bishops Waltham will attempt to scale the highest mountains in England, Scotland and Wales within 24 hours to raise money for the charity Samaritans.

Travis said: ‘Everyone at some point in their lives is very likely to suffer trauma or have to deal with something that leads to a decline in their mental health. That’s why I think it is so important that we keep supporting charities like Samaritans.’

Having suffered from anxiety and low self-esteem, particularly around the time of his birthday, Travis is hoping to break the cycle this year.

Travis is turning something negative into something positive, encouraging others who may have been in his position to ask for support and inspiring people to talk openly about their mental struggles.

Travis recently experienced a loss that made this mission far more significant, a friend of the family taking his own life; a tragic and unexpected event that made the pair determined to help support the work of the 24-hour Samaritans helpline.

Travis Booth-Millard from Bishops Waltham and his friend Seb Tout from Cardiff, will attempt to scale the highest mountains in England, Scotland and Wales within 24 hours to raise money for the charity Samaritans.

The two friends are taking various measures to prepare for the physically challenging task, one they have wanted to complete for years. They said they are looking forward to the sense of pride that completing it will bring them.

SEE ALSO: Hampshire family scale Three Peaks in memory of Portsmouth grandmother

Travis is a keen member of the community, taking on the leading role in a production at the Groundlings Theatre in Portsmouth and helping to raise more than £250 for charities in a hiking challenge completed during his time in the Army Cadet Force.

Both Travis and Seb are frequent hiking partners, having visited Brecon Beacons and Snowdonia and have experience in various mountain hikes. They say they are looking forward to their forthcoming adventure along with bringing well-deserving attention to the Samaritans.

Travis Booth-Millard from Bishops Waltham and his friend Seb Tout from Cardiff, will attempt to scale the highest mountains in England, Scotland and Wales within 24 hours to raise money for the charity Samaritans.

To make a donation to Travis and Seb’s challenge visit justgiving.com/fundraising/threepeaks30th.

If you are affected by any of the issues raised, contact the Samaritans on 116 123.

A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron