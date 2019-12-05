Parade of more than 300 lanterns gets the party started at the 2019 Fratton Festival of Lights

ONE of the city’s busiest streets was aglow with community spirit tonight.

It came as the Fratton Festival of Lights made its sixth annual outing – drawing hundreds of residents for a parade of more than 300 homemade lanterns.

The spectacle made its way from The Royal British Legion, in Lucknow Street, up Fratton Road to St Mary’s Church, from 6.30pm.

It was there the fun continued into the evening as families were treated to circus displays, live samba music and hot drinks and snacks.

Keely Edwards and her son Anthony, three, took part in the procession for the first time.

READ MORE: Royal Navy ‘regrets’ ‘misunderstanding’ over drill which sparked rumour the Queen had died

Batala Samba Band leading the parade through Fratton Road. Picture: Habibur Rahman

They embraced organisers’ theme of the sea by carrying UV fish lanterns.

‘I’ve been to the festival every year since it started but it was really good to be part of the parade for the first time,' said Keely, 36.

‘There's a lot of trouble in the world and it’s brilliant that people have gone to the effort to do something as lovely as this for families to enjoy.’

Fratton residents who did not join the procession likely heard it, as drummers from the Batala Samba Band serenaded walkers.

Dozens of families walking down Fratton Road with their Lanterns. Picture: Habibur Rahman

READ MORE: More than 100 homes approved for former dairy site in Portsmouth

For Father Bob White, vicar at St Mary’s Church and chairman of organising body Fratton Big Local, it was a proud night.

He said: ‘Coming up Fratton Road there was a real sense of the community buzzing and celebrating together. It was great.’

You can watch the parade as it happened in The News' Facebook Live from the event, above.

Dozens of families walking down Fratton Road with their Lanterns. Picture: Habibur Rahman

Jen Stoner and her daughter Alice, three, at the Festival of Lights. Picture: Habibur Rahman

Dozens of families walking down Fratton Road with their Lanterns. Picture: Habibur Rahman