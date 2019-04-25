Part of Havant Thicket left scorched after large woodland fire breaks out in the early hours

Have your say

A LARGE woodland fire has left hundreds of metres of land at a Havant beauty spot scorched and charred.

Firefighters from Havant and Fareham were called to a blaze at Havant Thicket, close to its entrance at Manor Lodge Road, Rowlands Castle, at 3.27am.

A firefighter inspects scorched land at Havant Thicket, after a 300m by 300m blaze in the early hours of this morning. Picture: Glenn Kavanagh

The fire ripped through an estimated 300m by 300m area of woodland and took crews three hours to put out.

Havant crew manager Glenn Kavanagh said the affected area is now ‘looking very sorry for itself’.

‘It’s quite a large area that’s been burnt – it’s all scorched and it’s looking very sorry for itself,’ he said.

‘We’ve been there yesterday afternoon for a smaller incident in another part of the Thicket.

‘We do get called there regularly for smaller incidents – kids lighting fires or people having bonfires and leaving them.’

Two appliances and a Land Rover from Havant Fire Station were joined by a Land Rover from Fareham Fire Station to put out the blaze.

Hose reels, knapsack pumps and beaters were all used, before crews inspected the area and departed shortly after 7am.

Crews found an abandoned campsite at the Thicket but said it is not believed to be related to the cause of the fire.

Mr Kavanagh said the cause of the fire is currently unknown and will be investigated.

