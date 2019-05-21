Parts of Cosham left without electricity after power cut

Have your say

PROPERTIES across six city postcodes have been left without electricity because of a power cut.

SSEN's website has confirmed a fault in the Cosham, affecting properties in Portsmouth Road, Knowsley Road, Windsor Road and High Street.

High Street, Cosham, which SSEN says is among the areas affected by a power cut. Picture: Google Street View

The firm currently estimates power will be resolved at 7.05pm.

It said on its website: ‘We’re sorry for the loss of supply. We currently have a fault affecting the areas listed.

‘Our engineers are on site working hard to get the power back on as quickly as they can.

‘If you need more information, please call us on 105 or send us a message on Facebook or Twitter (@ssencommunity) and quote reference FH6876.’

SSEN received a report of the fault at 3.345pm.