A ‘path to nowhere’ has led to Whiteley Town Council seeking legal advice over a residents’ petition.

The resident's petition - asking for a path connecting Meadowside Recreation Ground and Whiteley to be opened - was one of three presented, all critical of the council's handling of developments in the area.

A second petition objected to proposed changes to Meadowside, while the third petition had signatories saying they had ‘no confidence’ in several senior councillors.

A resident, who wished not to be named, said the council's behaviour had been ‘unacceptable’.

The resident said: 'The path has never been opened - the issue has been going on for years. Other routes to Tesco and Boots - which provide important services - take much longer.

'It may be only ten minutes longer, but for disabled people that can be the difference between having symptoms and having no symptoms.'

The petition on the path attracted 80 signatories from residents from Bluebell Way to Camellia Way, according to the presenting resident.

The strongly-worded petition of no confidence was being taken seriously by the council, with a representative saying it was ‘taking legal advice’ due to the defamatory remarks it contained.

Mike Evans, chairman of Whiteley Town Council said: ‘We appreciate everyone is frustrated with traffic issues and everything else that comes from the developments.’

‘Some of the concerns are parochial, and some of the points we will take into consideration – we do take note of issues residents raise.’

‘We will look at the facts of an issue – we do not make decisions to be spiteful.’

The path was closed more than four years ago due to numerous anti-social behaviour complaints arising from people using the path, leading to a report by a Hampshire Police crime prevention design advisor.

The council plans to vote on opening the path at a full council meeting in June.