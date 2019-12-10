Paulsgrove community disappointed at 'poorly' decorated Christmas tree take matters into their own hands

PARENTS and children excited about the festive season were left feeling like the Grinch rather than Father Christmas was paying Paulsgrove a visit after being left dejected at the ‘poor’ lighting of the Christmas tree.

The giant Christmas tree on Allaway Avenue ‘looked bare’ with it only showcasing nine-year-old light bulbs following a ‘disappointing’ Christmas ceremony to launch the festivities last Friday.

But determined not to let it dampen spirits, residents rallied before children decorated the tree – leaving it transformed.

Donations had poured in from community spirited individuals who dropped off items at food outlet Greg’s before children were able to light-up the Portsmouth City Council donated tree.

But parents were left questioning why Paulsgrove Community Association had failed to decorate the tree properly.

Resident Karen Lipscombe said: ‘The whole thing has been poorly organised – there should have been much more done to the tree and for the launch event. The bulbs being used on the tree are the same ones that have been used for the last nine years.

‘Some of us decided to get together and asked people to donate items. Everyone has been so generous which has allowed the children to decorate the tree, which now looks wonderful.’

She added: ‘We would just like to know from the association where all the money is going.’

READ MORE: Road closed off after tree suddenly falls down

Emily Lawrence, who was behind the idea to decorate the tree, said: ‘The children are really happy with the tree now. Christmas is all about them so it’s nice they are pleased after being disappointed before.’

Laura Griffin, who was also involved, added: ‘Paulsgrove doesn’t have much community spirit anymore so it’s been nice to see everyone donate and give the children something to smile about with the tree.’

A fairy will also soon be at the top of the tree with a cherry picker from a nearby company set to come out to add the icing on the cake.