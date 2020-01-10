Pedestrian, 81, dies after being hit by two cars in Hampshire

Have your say

AN elderly man has died after being hit by two cars in Hampshire this morning.

The collision, which involved a Peugeot 807 and Land Rover Discovery, happened on Andover Road North, Winchester just before 8am.

The road has been closed while emergency services attended.

The 81-year-old man, who was a pedestrian, was pronounced dead.

He is from Winchester and his next of kin have been informed. They are being supported by specialist police officers.

Officers investigating are keen to speak with anyone who may have witnessed the collision.

Maybe you have a dash cam and captured footage of the pedestrian in the lead up to the collision?

Anyone with information can call 101, quoting reference 129 of today’s date.

Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

