Police have now given details on a crash in Gosport that led to a road being closed off.

Brockhurst Road was closed off by police after a crash | NW

As reported, Brockhurst Road was closed off by police - with an officer and van captured on video in the road.

Police have now given details of the incident, with a person having suffered an injury. The road is now reopened.

A force spokesperson said: “We were called at 11.05m today, 1 October, to reports of a collision between a Seat Leon and a Ford Fiesta. A minor injury was reported.

“A road closure was put in place to enable us to deal with this incident, but it has now been lifted.”