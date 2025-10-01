Person injured in Gosport crash as police give details after road closed
Police have now given details on a crash in Gosport that led to a road being closed off.
As reported, Brockhurst Road was closed off by police - with an officer and van captured on video in the road.
Police have now given details of the incident, with a person having suffered an injury. The road is now reopened.
A force spokesperson said: “We were called at 11.05m today, 1 October, to reports of a collision between a Seat Leon and a Ford Fiesta. A minor injury was reported.
“A road closure was put in place to enable us to deal with this incident, but it has now been lifted.”