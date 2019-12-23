Person taken to hospital after explosion in ground floor flat in Gosport

Have your say

One person has been taken to hospital after an explosion in Gosport this evening.

More than 30 firefighters rushed to a two-storey property in Thomas Grant Avenue, off Weevil Lane, after the call at about 6pm.

Smoke and flames were seen rising from the building when they arrived.

Hampshire Fire and Rescue said seven people had been treated by paramedics at the scene for smoke inhalation,

One person was taken to Queen Alexandra Hospital in Portsmouth. Their condition is not yet known.

Firefighters from Gosport, Cosham, Portchester, Southsea and Fareham were among those dealing with the blaze in the ground-floor flat.

Neighbouring flats were evacuated as firefighters worked with the electricity and gas board to isolate the supply to the building.

The crews used breathing apparatus, hose reels, jets and tactical ventilation fans to extinguish the fire before dampening down.

The service said the fire has since been extinguished but fire crews have remained to clear smoke from the property.

Members of the public were asked to avoid the area until it is made safe.

