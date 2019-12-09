Petersfield Christmas market raises £3,500 for good causes

A CHRISTMAS market raised £3,500 for good causes at the weekend.

The Giant Christmas Charity Market at Petersfield’s Festival Hall saw bumper crowds take in the 80 stalls.

Local musicians and the Petersfield Ukulele Band added to the occasion while people took advantage of the festive food and drink on display in the café.

Among those to benefit from the event was the Rosemary Foundation hospice at home service which will receive £397 from two separate stalls.

The main charity to reap the generosity of people will be Portsmouth Hospitals NHS Trust – which runs Queen Alexandra Hospital in Cosham – with a record £1,250 towards a new fund for cancer research equipment.

Brothers Martin and Jeremy Holmes have been running the Easter and Christmas events – known as the Rocky Markets – for the Rocky Appeal for 25 years, which has seen significant money being donated to Portsmouth Hospitals.

Melloney Poole, chairman of Portsmouth Hospitals NHS Trust, said: ‘I would like to thank everyone involved and in particular to Martin and Jeremy and their mum and dad for their wonderful support.’

Jeremy and Martin added: ‘Thanks to everyone for their help and support and all the hard work from the team in the cafe.

‘Thanks to Petersfield Tesco for their help with raffle prizes.’