Petrolheads pay tribute to tragic Ethan

Ferraris, VW GTis and muscle cars roared into the car park of the D-Day Museum, Southsea, in tribute to a teenager killed in a car crash.
It was the first meet of the year for petrolheads from South Coast Cars, who took the opportunity to remember Ethan Swallow, 19, of Bursledon, who died on the A3(M) after his car collided with a barrier.
Drivers came from across the area in a range of vehicles – from hot hatchbacks to muscle cars and even the occasional supercar, with Ferraris, McLarens and Maseratis parked up at the seafront – to honour his life and his love of cars on Friday night.
Pictures by Andrew Hurdle