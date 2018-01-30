Petrolheads pay tribute to tragic Ethan

Ferraris, VW GTis and muscle cars roared into the car park of the D-Day Museum, Southsea, in tribute to a teenager killed in a car crash.

It was the first meet of the year for petrolheads from South Coast Cars, who took the opportunity to remember Ethan Swallow, 19, of Bursledon, who died on the A3(M) after his car collided with a barrier.

Wow! This silver beauty shone at the car meet

Drivers came from across the area in a range of vehicles – from hot hatchbacks to muscle cars and even the occasional supercar, with Ferraris, McLarens and Maseratis parked up at the seafront – to honour his life and his love of cars on Friday night.

Pictures by Andrew Hurdle

The owner of this motor ensured it dazzled with light - even under the bonnet

This beautiful modified car stopped traffic

Even under the bonnet this sleek car was pristine

Vroom! Vroom! The owner has lavished much tender loving care on this model

The owner of this matt black sports car has a sense of humour...