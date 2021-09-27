St George’s Church is resuming its Blessing of the Animals service on Saturday, October 2 at 11am.

It is an opportunity for the whole community to bring their pets to church for a special blessing by parish priest Fr Colin Lawlor.

Chris Gadd, churchwarden, said: ‘As a result of the pandemic, we have not been able to have our blessing of the pets service for two years now.

Worship at St George’s Church, Waterlooville.

‘Our pets are such an integral part of our life and serve as a wonderful comfort and lesson for us all.

‘We would be delighted to see as many people as possible bring their pets to our church on Saturday for this very special service.

‘All are welcome to the service - you do not have to be a regular churchgoer or a member of St George’s – we would be delighted to see you with your pets.’

