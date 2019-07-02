Photo gallery: Southsea landscapes draw Waterlooville photographer Lisa back home for inspiration

Waterlooville photographer Lisa said: ‘I chose to take early retirement from work two years ago and this has enabled me to concentrate on making art and photographs. I have always had an interest in photography which has developed over the last two years. I regularly meet with a group of like-minded women to go out and take photographs together, May bank holiday we had a pop up exhibition in one of the beach shelters on the seafront. I mainly shoot sea, urban and landscapes, some street photography, and I love a good reflection. Portsmouth and Southsea is a great place to take photographs, there are so many interesting and constantly changing locations and because it’s surrounded by the sea the light is generally great.’ Please note: Some of the images in this gallery have been cropped. To see the full versions please go to Lisa’s Instagram: @L1sam

