Pilot killed after light aircraft crash - National

Have your say

A pilot has died when an aircraft crashed in Lincolnshire, police have said.

Investigations are now under way after the small aircraft crashed near Spilsby on Sunday afternoon.

A pilot has been killed in Lincolnshire

Lincolnshire Police said they are supporting the pilot's family.

A force spokesman said: ‘Police and ambulance responded to a small aircraft crash, near Spilsby, on Sunday 15 December at 1.23pm, where the pilot was later pronounced dead at the scene.

READ MORE: Burst main that left Gosport homes without water repaired, causing risk of ‘discoloured water’

‘Investigations will continue by Lincolnshire Police and the Air Accident Investigation Branch (AAIB) to determine the cause of the accident.

‘At this time, we are unable to release any further details and we are supporting the family.’

An AAIB spokesman said: ‘The AAIB has sent a team to investigate an accident to a light aircraft that occurred near Spilsby, Lincolnshire.’

READ MORE: Women issue warning about Portsmouth conman who took £6,500 through ‘dating fraud’

Police appealed for anyone with information to contact them.