Whether young or old, feeling nostalgic about the past or optimistic about the future – or both – people across the area have come out in force so far to enjoy themselves and mark the Queen’s unprecedented achievement of spending 70 years as the monarch.
Have a click through and see what has been happening.
1. Tub thumping
From left, Luke Ellard, six, Charlie Young, six, Molly Young, three, and Emmylou Flanagan, two, at Lower Bere Wood's street party in Waterlooville (030622-9037)
2. Good name for it...
Irene Wilson, Vicki Wilson, Steph Preston, Sophia Wilson, two, Isla Preston, two, and Harry Preston, five, at Coronation Avenue on Hayling Island
3. Flags out
Wendy and Trevor Dawson of Nutwick Road in Havant were getting into the party spirit.
4. Smiles
Alex Rudkin, 12, Amanda Rudkin, Evelyn Rudkin, 10 and Tim Rudkin were enjoying the festivities at Queens Road, Waterlooville
