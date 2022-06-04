Roger Harris, 72, and Fiona Harris, 70, at the Cams Bay Close street party in Fareham Picture: Mike Cooter (030622)

Platinum Jubilee: 17 pictures of people enjoying the bank holiday weekend across Portsmouth, Havant, West Leigh, Emsworth, and Lee-on-the-Solent

Here are some great pictures of people enjoying the jubilee bank holiday weekend.

By Tom Morton
Saturday, 4th June 2022, 6:11 pm
Updated Saturday, 4th June 2022, 7:24 pm

Whether young or old, feeling nostalgic about the past or optimistic about the future – or both – people across the area have come out in force so far to enjoy themselves and mark the Queen’s unprecedented achievement of spending 70 years as the monarch.

1. Tub thumping

From left, Luke Ellard, six, Charlie Young, six, Molly Young, three, and Emmylou Flanagan, two, at Lower Bere Wood's street party in Waterlooville (030622-9037)

Photo: Sarah Standing

2. Good name for it...

Irene Wilson, Vicki Wilson, Steph Preston, Sophia Wilson, two, Isla Preston, two, and Harry Preston, five, at Coronation Avenue on Hayling Island

Photo: Alex Shute

3. Flags out

Wendy and Trevor Dawson of Nutwick Road in Havant were getting into the party spirit.

Photo: Alex Shute

4. Smiles

Alex Rudkin, 12, Amanda Rudkin, Evelyn Rudkin, 10 and Tim Rudkin were enjoying the festivities at Queens Road, Waterlooville

Photo: Alex Shute

