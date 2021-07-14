]p;lokijuh
POLICE have confirmed there were no suspicious circumstances involving a woman who fell from a Fareham multi-storey car park on Saturday afternoon – with the authority confirming she was in her 50s and from the town.
The woman is still fighting for her life in a critical condition following the fall from height at the Osborn Road car park around 1.40pm.
A police spokesman said the ‘circumstances are not suspicious’.
As reported, emergency crews, including an air ambulance, were sent to the location where the female was treated at the scene before she was taken to Southampton General Hospital in a critical condition - where she remains.
Police said on Monday: ‘Officers were called after a woman had suffered a fall from height at the multi-storey car park.
‘She was taken to Southampton General Hospital where she is being treated for her injuries.
‘She is in a critical condition.’
South Central Ambulance Service said previously: ‘We sent an ambulance crew, an ambulance officer and the Hampshire and Isle of Wight Air Ambulance.
‘They were treating one patient who was taken by land ambulance to hospital accompanied by the crew of the air ambulance.’
