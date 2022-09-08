News you can trust since 1877
Police and family 'extremely concerned' for welfare of a missing 19-year-old Southampton woman

A missing Hampshire woman has not been seen since yesterday.

By Hollie Busby
Thursday, 8th September 2022, 6:25 pm
Police are appealing for help to find missing Eloise Johnston, 19.
Eloise Johnston, 19, has been reported missing from Southampton.

She was last seen at about 2.15pm yesterday in Southampton City Centre after leaving home at about 12.30pm.

Eloise has not been in contact with her family since then.

She is described as white, about 5ft 2ins tall, of slim build and with bleached blonde hair.

She has tattoos on her arm and torso and a pierced nose and was last seen wearing a pink silk bomber jacket, black crop top, black leggings, and white Nike Air Force Max trainers, with a pink tick on them.

Hampshire Constabulary said: ‘We and her family are extremely concerned for her welfare.

‘If you have seen Eloise or have any information on her whereabouts, then please call 101, quoting the reference 44220366431.’

