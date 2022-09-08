Police and family 'extremely concerned' for welfare of a missing 19-year-old Southampton woman
A missing Hampshire woman has not been seen since yesterday.
Eloise Johnston, 19, has been reported missing from Southampton.
She was last seen at about 2.15pm yesterday in Southampton City Centre after leaving home at about 12.30pm.
Eloise has not been in contact with her family since then.
She is described as white, about 5ft 2ins tall, of slim build and with bleached blonde hair.
Most Popular
-
1
HMS Queen Elizabeth: Families speak of emotions as carrier leaves Portsmouth to take place of sister ship HMS Prince of Wales at Westlant22 exercises
-
2
Man in his 80s fights for life after being found critically injured on Hayling Island
-
3
Pursuit of suspected stolen vehicle across Hayling Island and A27 ends with police deliberately hitting chased car and arresting three people from Farnborough and Bracknell
-
4
Police release picture of Portsmouth woman beater jailed for attacking partner in her own home
-
5
Queen Elizabeth II has died at the age of 96 at her home in Balmoral
She has tattoos on her arm and torso and a pierced nose and was last seen wearing a pink silk bomber jacket, black crop top, black leggings, and white Nike Air Force Max trainers, with a pink tick on them.
Read More
Hampshire Constabulary said: ‘We and her family are extremely concerned for her welfare.
‘If you have seen Eloise or have any information on her whereabouts, then please call 101, quoting the reference 44220366431.’