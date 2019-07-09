Police and paramedics called to Portsmouth street after woman found fighting for life

A woman has been taken to Queen Alexandra Hospital in a critical condition.

South Central Ambulance Service said it was called by police just after 1pm after the woman - whose age has not been revealed – was found in a life-threatening condition on the corner of London Road and Inhurst Road in North End. 

Paramedics and police were called to North End

Paramedics and police were called to North End

An ambulance service spokesman said: 'We sent two rapid response vehicles, an ambulance and the Hampshire and Isle of Wight Air Ambulance critical care car to the incident.

SEE ALSO: Urgent appeal to find Southsea man who has gone missing in Turkey

‘After initial treatment at the scene the patient was then taken to the Queen Alexandra Hospital – still in a critical condition.’

Police said they were called at 1.06pm with reports that a woman was seriously unwell in Inhurst Road.

They confirmed she has been taken to hospital and added: ‘No third party involvement or criminal offences have been identified.’

SEE ALSO: Praise for stranger who rescued Hayling Island swimmer 

Join The News' WhatsApp service to get the latest Portsmouth news and sport direct to your mobile phone. To get a daily text alert with the latest headlines, text 'NEWS' to 07393 754804, and add The News as a contact on WhatsApp. 

Your number will not be visible to anyone else and you will not receive any marketing messages. Text 'STOP' at any time to stop receiving messages.