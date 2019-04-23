Police appeal as man goes missing

POLICE have called on local people to take to social media and share their appeal in a bid to help track down a missing man.

It comes as Hampshire Constabulary confirmed 32-year-old Robert West went missing after last being seen in Hunts Pond Road in Park Gate, Fareham, at 7.55am on Tuesday.

A spokesperson for the force’s officers in Fareham described Robert to be white, 6ft 2in tall, of a very slim build with short brown hair – wearing grey tracksuit bottoms, a white T-shirt, white trainers and a black hoodie when he was last seen.

Call police on 101, quoting the reference of 570, if you have seen him.