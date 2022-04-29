Police appeal for help to find missing woman last seen on Emsworth shoreline

Natalie Zermani, 27, was last seen on Thursday, April 28 at 4.30pm on South Street in Emsworth by the shoreline.

Since being reported missing, officers have been carrying out extensive enquiries to locate Natalie.

We are becoming increasingly concerned for her welfare and are now turning to the public for assistance.

Natalie is described as being of half-Thai, half-British nationality, about 5ft 4in, wearing glasses and having shoulder length, black, thin hair which may be messy and knotted.

It's possible that she is wearing her hair in a bun or pony tail.

Natalie is thought to be wearing a red jacket and possibly carrying a grey blanket and a dark violin case.

She is also thought to be wearing a headset or headphones.