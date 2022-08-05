Officers have carried out a number of enquiries to locate Levi Bellamy, who they would like to speak to in connection with an ongoing assault investigation in The Isle of Wight.

Police have now released a photo of the man, who is 23, in hopes of finding him.

The assault allegedly took place late on the evening of July 25 on Castle Road, Newport.

Photo released by Hampshire police of Levi Bellamy.

Levi has links to Portsmouth and Southsea.

Hampshire Constabulary said: ‘We are asking people to share our appeal in this area too.

‘We would like to remind people that anyone found to be harbouring him to deliberately obstruct our attempts to locate him may be committing an offence and be liable for arrest themselves.’

People with information should call 101 quoting 44220299943.