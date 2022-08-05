Police appeal for help to track down missing man, 23, on recall to prison with links to Portsmouth

POLICE have turned to the public for help in locating a missing man with links to Portsmouth wanted on recall to prison.

By Hollie Busby
Friday, 5th August 2022, 6:31 pm
Updated Friday, 5th August 2022, 6:33 pm

Officers have carried out a number of enquiries to locate Levi Bellamy, who they would like to speak to in connection with an ongoing assault investigation in The Isle of Wight.

Police have now released a photo of the man, who is 23, in hopes of finding him.

The assault allegedly took place late on the evening of July 25 on Castle Road, Newport.

Photo released by Hampshire police of Levi Bellamy.

Levi has links to Portsmouth and Southsea.

Hampshire Constabulary said: ‘We are asking people to share our appeal in this area too.

‘We would like to remind people that anyone found to be harbouring him to deliberately obstruct our attempts to locate him may be committing an offence and be liable for arrest themselves.’

People with information should call 101 quoting 44220299943.

Alternatively, call independent charity Crimestoppers, anonymously on 0800 555 111.

