Hambledon resident Shay, aged 15, was last seen by her family around 12pm on Sunday, August 1.

A spokesman for Hampshire police said family are ‘extremely concerned for her welfare.’

Missing Shay, 15, from Hambledon. Picture: Hampshire police

He said: ‘When she left her home, Shay was seen walking in the direction of Denmead Village, but we believe she has travelled to the Farnborough area and she may also have gone to the Lewisham area in South East London.

‘Shay is described as being white, around 5ft 2 tall, of medium build and with dark hair down to just below her shoulders, and has a nose piercing on both sides.

‘When she was last seen, she was wearing charcoal coloured jeans, a white hoodie and black trainers. She also had a striped beige, red and blue shoulder bag.’

If anyone has any information about her whereabouts they are advised to call 101, quoting the reference 44210305969.

