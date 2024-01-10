John, aged 40, was last seen in Winchester at around 12.30pm this afternoon (Wednesday, January 10). Police believe he then travelled back to the Portsmouth / Fareham area.

A police spokesman said: “He was last seen wearing a dark coloured t-shirt, zip-up hoodie, dark blue jeans, a black baseball cap, glasses, and carrying a black rucksack. He was also wearing a pair of light brown trainers. If you think you’ve seen John, or have any information about where he may be, please call us on 101 quoting 44240013539. In an emergency dial 999.”