Police appeal to find missing Scott, 29, from Portsmouth
POLICE are asking for help to find a missing Portsmouth man.
Scott Humphry-Smith, 29, was last seen at 4pm today (March 20) in St Michael’s Road, Portsmouth.
Officers have been carrying out extensive enquiries to try and find him but are now asking the public for help.
A spokesman for Hampshire police said: ‘Scott is described as being white, 5ft 8ins tall, slim, ginger hair worn in a bun and a full ginger beard.
‘He was last seen wearing a black and green camouflage coat, black jeans with rips in the knees and black trainers.
‘Officers believe he may still be in the Portsmouth area.’
If you have seen Scott, or have any information on his whereabouts, then please call 101, quoting the reference number 44220110854.