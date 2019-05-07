Police arrest man over spate of burglaries that netted £100,000

POLICE have cancelled an appeal to find a suspect after arresting a man over a spree of 30 burglaries that netted £100,000.

Daniel Thornton, 35, from St Michael’s Road in Park Gate, was wanted by police as part of an investigation into burglaries in Fareham, Gosport, Titchfield, Warsash, Winchester, and Petersfield between September last year and April .

The value of property stolen during these burglaries was more than £100,000 which included a spate of jewellery thefts in the Fareham and Gosport areas.

Properties in Alverstoke, Lee-on-the-Solent and Hill Head were also among those targeted in the robberies.

Hampshire police have now thanked those supporting their appeal after a man was arrested.

A spokesperson said: ‘We are cancelling this appeal with immediate effect. A 35-year-old man was arrested yesterday afternoon on the M3 near to Winchester on suspicion of burglary offences.’