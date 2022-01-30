Officers have arrested a 33-year-old man and an 18-year-old man, both from Southsea, on suspicion of a series of offences.

It follows police investing several attempted and successful burglaries between January 20 and January 26.

The burglaries include a break-in where bikes were stolen from a residential garage in Skylark Avenue, overnight on January 20.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Collage of the bikes and e-scooter. Picture: Hampshire Constabulary

On the same night, there was an attempted burglary in Lewis Road.

In the early hours of January 22, a shed in Nectar Way was burgled, followed by a burglary in the same road , with an electric bike and bike accessories stolen from a garage.

The same morning also saw an attempted burglary in Skylark Avenue.

The avenue was targeted again some time between January 25 and January 26, when a storage unit was broken into, and bikes, tools and sport equipment were stolen.

Officers are also investigating a burglary in North Street, where a communal bike shed was broken into and a mountain bike was stolen.

The two men from Southsea have been arrested on suspicion of being involved in these incidents, and they remain in custody at this time.

Following the arrests, a number of items including pushbikes and E-scooters have been recovered by police.

If you believe any of the items to belong to you, contact the police on 101, quoting reference number 44220027365.

A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron