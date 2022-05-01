Fire crews from Southsea, Gosport, and Fareham fire stations, alongside police and ambulance services, were called to the ferry launches in Gosport and Gunwarf Quays in Portsmouth after a mayday call from a small sailing vessel in the harbour at 6.18pm on Sunday.

A spokesman from HM Coastguard said: ‘Gosport Independent Lifeboat, Hampshire Fire And Rescue Service, Hampshire Constabulary, and South Central Ambulance Service were tasked to assist a sailing vessel that made a mayday call.

‘A police launch assisted the crew to extinguish the fire and tow the vessel to Gunwharf Quays.’

Southsea station firefighters were told that the incident was sparked by a ‘small electrical fault’, which led to the four people onboard making the distress call as a precaution.

A firefighter called to the incident said: ‘It was much ado about nothing.

‘But they did the right thing – it’s always better to be safe than sorry if something’s not right.’