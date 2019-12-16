Police called to flat in Cosham after woman dies

Have your say

OFFICERS were called to a flat in Cosham this afternoon following the death of a woman.

Police and emergency services went to the home in Portsmouth Road after 3pm today.

A police spokesman said: ‘This was at 3.06pm today in Portsmouth Road. We were called to a flat following the death of a woman.

‘At this stage there is nothing to suggest the death is suspicious and we will be compiling a report for the coroner.’

Witnesses reported seeing a number of ambulances and police officers wearing gloves searching the street.